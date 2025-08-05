Blenheim Palace Heritage Foundation launches £1 million conservation project to save priceless artworks

Blenheim Palace Heritage Foundation has announced the launch of a major £1 million conservation project focused on the restoration of its iconic Saloon and Great Hall paintings.

The year-long programme, led by OPUS Conservation, marks a significant investment in the conservation of the World Heritage Site’s most architecturally and artistically significant interiors.

The project is generously funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and The Blenheim Foundation, and will bring together a unique collaboration of expert conservators, academics, and heritage professionals. It will also serve as a hub for learning and research, with contributions from the Tate, The Courtauld Institute of Art, and the University of Oxford.

The painting conservation work will run alongside the monumental £12 million roof restoration project - the most ambitious undertaking in the history of Britain’s Greatest Palace.

Painting Conservation

A combination of age, climate change and penetration from rainfall have led to the declining state of the roof, attic timbers and ceilings below. The priceless artworks in the Saloon and Great Hall are at risk of being lost forever if the work is not carried out.

The artworks which are central to the painting conservation project include The Great Hall ceiling painting by Sir James Thornhill, and Louis Laguerre's paintings of the Battle of Blenheim in The Saloon.

“This is a pivotal moment for Blenheim Palace,” said Kelly O’Driscoll, Head of Built Heritage at Blenheim Palace. “The Saloon and Great Hall are not only central to the Palace’s story, but also to the experience of the hundreds of thousands of visitors we welcome each year. This project will ensure they are protected while opening up new opportunities for learning, research, and public engagement.”

The conservation work also will include detailed analysis and trials, and provide a platform for academic study and hands-on training for the next generation of heritage professionals.

Lizzie Woolley, Director of OPUS Conservation, commented: “We are honoured to be entrusted with this extraordinary project. The Saloon and The Great Hall are masterpieces of Baroque wall painting, and we look forward to working closely with Blenheim Palace and our academic partners to ensure their best treatment and long-term care.”

Stuart McLeod, Director of England - London & South at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We’re proud to support this vital conservation work at Blenheim Palace, which will help protect some of the UK’s most significant Baroque artworks for generations to come. Thanks to National Lottery players, this project will not only restore these historic paintings, but also create inspiring opportunities for visitors to learn, engage, and connect more deeply with our shared heritage.”

Work has begun this summer, with regular updates and behind-the-scenes insights to be shared with the public throughout the year.