Bisham Abbey launches Reformer Pilates as part of its Big Open Weekend

Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre is launching Reformer Pilates classes, with free introductory sessions available during its Big Open Weekend on Saturday 11th October and Sunday 12th.

Reformer Pilates is a low-impact, core strengthening, machine-based workout boosting both strength and flexibility, allowing for a wider range of controlled, resistance-based movements. Its popularity has boomed over the past few years among both female and male gym goers.

To mark the launch of the new sessions, the Bisham Abbey team will be offering customers free access to classes between 9am till 1pm on Saturday 11th October and 10am till 1pm on Sunday 12th.

Stacey Caswell, Contract Manager for Bisham Abbey, said: “We’re excited to introduce Reformer Pilates at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre. It’s a fantastic way to engage your whole body, build strength and improve mobility.

“Our classes will be led by experienced instructors committed to helping members achieve their fitness and wellbeing goals. Whether you’re a beginner or advanced, no matter your age or fitness levels, these sessions provide a supportive and motivating environment to develop your skills.

“We expect these free classes to be very popular, so early booking is recommended. We look forward to welcoming you to Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre!”

During the Big Open Weekend, Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre will also be offering other free activities, including EGYM introductory sessions, fitness classes and tennis taster lessons.

For more information about the Big Open Weekend and to book onto a session, please visit the website: Open Weekend | Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre

Bisham Abbey is managed by Serco Leisure on behalf of Sport England.