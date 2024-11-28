Bisham Abbey launches free after dark running club in support of This Girl Can campaign

Bisham Abbey is launching a free to attend night-time running/walking club to show its backing for This Girl Can’s (TGC) Let’s Lift the Curfew campaign, which aims to highlight the fact that almost 75% of women alter their outdoor activity routines during the winter months.

Recent research from TGC has shown that around one in four (24%) women ensure they take well-lit routes, almost a quarter (23%) avoid certain areas altogether and one in five (20%) glance behind them to ensure they’re not being followed, while exercising after dark.

Stacey Caswell, Contract Manager for Bisham Abbey, said: “It’s important that people are able to stay active whatever the time of year. Dark nights should not mean women or men have to miss out on the many benefits of outdoor exercising.

“To show our support for the Let’s Lift the Curfew campaign, on December 4, we’re launching a new running club, which will set off each Wednesday at 6pm from our gym and make its way to Marlow and back.

"We’ll be providing high vis kit, so people can be safely seen along the route, and a member of our fitness team will be leading the run each week. We’re well aware that not everyone wants to run or jog, so if you’re a walker who’d like to attend, please come along on the 4th.

“Although we are aiming this primarily at women, if there are any men who’d like to take part each week, we’d be happy to welcome them. We’re expecting the round trip to take around 30 minutes for runners, and around 50 minutes for walkers. After the session, we’ll be laying on coffee or water for everyone!”

To sign up for the walking/running club, please email the team on: [email protected]

This is a free session open to all, not just customers of the Bisham Abbey gym.