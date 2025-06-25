Bisham Abbey hosts inclusive PowerHouse Games

Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre recently hosted the Power2Inspire PowerHouse Games, a multi-team sports event designed to ensure everyone, regardless of ability, can participate.

Pupils from four local schools, alongside dedicated coaches and volunteers from Serco Leisure and Sport in Mind, had the opportunity to try activities such as New Age Kurling, Seated Volleyball, Touch Rugby, Parkour, Boccia and Goalball.

Stacey Caswell, Contract Manager at Bisham Abbey, said:

“Our volunteers and coaches went above and beyond to make sure every participant felt welcome, supported and empowered to take part. We’re proud to support initiatives like the PowerHouse Games, which align perfectly with our mission to make sport inclusive, accessible and enjoyable for all.

PowerHouse Games at Bisham Abbeyplaceholder image
PowerHouse Games at Bisham Abbey

“I’d like to thank Power2Inspire and our sponsors Serco Leisure and Parkour UK for helping bring this amazing day to life. We look forward to many more events that unite our community through the power of sport.”

Alex Laybourne, CEO of Power2Inspire, said:

“We were delighted to return for our 4th PowerHouseGames at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre, and it did not disappoint! An exceptional day of inclusive sport, with lots of laughter, fun and learning. Thank you to Serco Leisure for sponsoring the event, and the IT team who volunteered and made such amazing participants and leaders in the games - they were a fundamental part of the experience of the school pupils.

“An additional thanks to Living Tennis for sponsoring the venue and team at Bisham for backing the event. We look forward to returning next year and continuing to make sure 'no one is left on the bench’.”

For more information about Bisham Abbey, visit: https://www.bishamabbeynsc.co.uk/

For more information about the work of Power2Inspire, visit: https://www.power2inspire.org.uk/

