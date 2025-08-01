Beyond Boundaries Foundation charity fundraiser event

Denise Greene, Founder and CEO of Beyond Boundaries Foundation and Mayor of Marlow Muryel Boulay at the 'Launch into Summer' Fundraiser event

The recently launched charity, held its formal launch and first fundraising event at the Court Garden House in Marlow. Held on 9th July it was a beautiful Summer’s evening attracting supporters and shoppers from the local area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beyond Boundaries Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to making life-changing complementary therapies accessible to those facing physical, emotional, and mental health challenges.

Following the charity’s wonderful 'Launch into Summer' Fundraiser event, Denise Greene, Founder and CEO of Beyond Boundaries Foundation comments:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were delighted with Beyond Boundaries Foundationfirst fundraiser event, it was an incredible night which raised £2,434.

Beyond Boundaries Foundation 'Launch into Summer' Fundraiser event held at Court Garden House in Marlow

It also marked the launch of the charity’s online resource hub - The Buzz Hub, which thanks to the generous support of all those in attendance and businesses in Marlow will continue to grow and begin to make a difference to the lives of the vulnerable in our society.

Special thanks to the Mayor of Marlow Muryel Boulay, the charity’s ambassador Naomi Riches MBE DL PLY, our MC for the evening Trudie McGuinness, the fabulous volunteers that helped make the evening run so smoothly Tina Hancock, Kayleigh Ryan, Sarah Clarke, Niki McGlynn, Ali Oswald, Lizzie Parsons, Jason Clarke Photography and Jack Gunner for all your support.It was wonderful to have so many of the charity’s collaborators and business sponsors join us too!

Finally a huge thank you to those from the local community for showing up and helping to make the event ‘buzz’ about the benefits of complementary and holistic practices and for sharing a special evening with the trustees Liz Elward, Alistair Clarke, Jilly Holland, Megann McKinnon, Hannah Sparkes, Sarah Brason and Kish Wilkinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is an evening that will stay with me for many more years to come and the journey of Beyond Boundaries Foundation UK has only just begun! "

To find out more information about the charity and the next fundraising event, visit the website https://www.beyondboundariesfoundation.org/