Bedgrove Junior School teachers run to inspire

By Hannah Welsh
Contributor
Published 20th Jan 2025, 12:43 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 15:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Bedgrove Junior School's, Head Teacher Mr Hillier and PE Lead, Miss Welsh are set to run the London Marathon on Sunday, April 27, for 'Get Kids Going'.

The charity inspires disabled youngsters to compete in sporting events, from grassroots to Paralympic level, by also giving them sports grants to help with their training, physiotherapy, sports psychology, travel, competition fees and the design and development of sports equipment.

Mr Hillier and Miss Welsh have decided to support this charity because they have been fortunate to have been brought up around sport and it has helped them understand the positive impact it can have on people's lives. They believe that no matter one's starting point or disability, all children should have the chance to be active and have the opportunity to play sport.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both teachers are sports people and are seeking to inspire pupils and the community to be active and fit. The school have a curriculum which enables children to be active, healthy and find enjoyment in sporting activities.

Miss Welsh and Mr HillierMiss Welsh and Mr Hillier
Miss Welsh and Mr Hillier

As Miss Welsh has come from a sprinting background and Mr Hillier has come from a rugby background for nearly 20 years, this is a new and exciting challenge that they are taking on. Their aim is to inspire and show everyone that with hard work and determination anything is possible.

If you are able to donate for this amazing charity and support Mr Hillier and Miss Welsh, then follow the links below:

https://www.justgiving.com/page/harry-hillier-2

https://www.justgiving.com/page/hannah-welsh-london-marathon-25

News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice