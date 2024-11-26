Barmy Army trumpeter scales iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge and belts out tunes in bid to wind up the Aussies a year before the Ashes

England’s own fan-favourite Barmy Army trumpeter, Simon Finch, has arrived in Australia to mark one-year until The Ashes 2025-2026 – delivering British banter and trumpet tunes at iconic locations Down Under.

The trumpeter has always been a real hit for six, with ‘Finchy’ having captured the hearts of English cricket fans with catchy tunes and cheerful chants.

To the bemusement of Aussies, Simon today appeared to play classic England cricket chants from one of Australia’s most iconic landmarks, the Sydney Harbour Bridge, in a cheeky nod to the historic rivalry between the two nations, best on display on the cricket pitch.

Simon went on to toot some of his most loved cricket tunes across the country including the Adelaide Oval – where the Barmy Army was formed 30 years ago – as well as Brisbane’s Story Bridge before having a pint at Howard Smith Wharves.

Simon Finch, the Barmy Army trumpeter, marking one-year until the Ashes in Austrsalia t Sydney Harbour

Falling in love with cricket while watching the 1989 Ashes, Finch took the reigns as the trumpeting mascot of the Barmy Army – an avid group of English cricket fans that was formed in 1994 and follow the team around the world – from his predecessor in 2021 and has since issued his rally cry at cricket matches around the world.

His trumpeting chops go beyond the cricket pitch, having appeared in the famous wedding scene in Love Actually, as well as playing the trumpet in Kanye West’s massive hit All of the Lights.

Tourism Australia invited Finch Down Under, tempting him to go from playing for Beyonce and Blur to bring the sounds to Australia to mark one-year until the next Ashes series Down Under.

Speaking about The Ashes 2025-2026, Simon Finch said: “When I think of the ‘Ashes’ in Australia, it’s gotta be the incredible atmosphere in the grounds that really stands out. For the past four years I’ve been so fortunate to have travelled to cricket matches around the world, but the ‘Ashes’? That’s the big one, the absolute pinnacle! I can’t wait to soak up that historic rivalry in person.

Simon Finch, the Barmy trumpeter, winds up Aussie fans at Queen's Wharf Brisbane with British Banter and trumpet tunes

"Let’s be honest, a bit of good-natured banter between the Brits and Aussies is a huge part of the fun, so we’re cranking it up early and getting things started by testing out the Barmy Army anthems at some of Australia’s iconic landmarks. Game on!"

Andrew Boxall, Tourism Australia’s Regional General Manager for UK & Northern Europe said: “The camaraderie between the UK and Australia really is seen at its best on the sporting field, making major sporting events like The Ashes a big opportunity for us at Tourism Australia, as loyal English fans head to Australia to cheer on their country to show them the best of Australia off the field as well.

"Next year we also have the Lions Rugby Tour heading to Australia, with further major sporting events almost every year until the Brisbane Olympic in 2032. We hope British travellers don’t stay in their crease and take the opportunity to head Down Under to experience The Ashes and more and to see what Australia has to offer as a holiday destination.”

The first Ashes Test will begin on 21 November 2025 at Perth Stadium with matches to also take place in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

More than 40,000 cricket fans are expected to travel to Australia for The Ashes 2025-2026. For more information and to plan your holiday to Australia please visit Australia.com.