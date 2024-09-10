Bandjam brings light to the end of summer for Buckingham

Bandjam took over the Market Square in Buckingham town centre on Sunday, 25th August with nine hours of fantastic live music. The event was officially opened by the Town Crier and Deputy Mayor, Councillor Fran Davies, who welcomed the enthusiastic crowd.

Eight live bands and musicians took to the stage, including a standout performance by local young talent Adam O'Connell. The headline act, the Toucans - a four-piece Buckingham-based band kept the energy high until the very end with renditions of British punk classics.

The bank holiday weekend festivities drew a diverse crowd with families, local care home residents and Bandjam regulars all joining in the fun. There was a lot of love for all the musicians and sets played, and fantastic community vibes. For those who couldn’t attend, you can still listen to the highlights on 3B’s Radio.

Organised by local resident Aaron Finch and facilitated by Buckingham Town Council, Bandjam has been a beloved fixture in Buckingham’s summer calendar for many years. This year’s stellar lineup also featured Twisted Echo, Fraud Squad, Blagwagon, Krissy Matthews, the New Inn Credibles, Anton White ft Tom Crook and Identity Crisis, all of whom took the audience on a nostalgic journey playing a massive mix of indie and rock covers.

Photo by Paula on Pexels

Robin Stuchbury, Chair of the Town Centre and Events Committee, said that “on behalf of the Committee, we’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who played a role in making the Town Council-supported event a success. This includes the Bandjam organisers, stage crew, security guards, and our Green Spaces and Events team, without their dedication, this event wouldn’t have been possible.

We sincerely hope that everyone who attended had a fantastic time, enjoying the opportunity to catch up with family and friends while listening to great music in the heart of our town, all for free.

We also appreciate our councillors who assisted with tidying up at the end, a true testament to their unwavering support for events like this.”