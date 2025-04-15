Aylesbury Scouts: Could you inspire young people?

By Nigel Taylor
Contributor
Published 15th Apr 2025, 14:48 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 14:52 BST
Aylesbury Scouts are looking for some volunteers to inspire teenagers. With an increase of 7% in the last 12 months of young people joining Explorers (boys and girls aged 14 to 17), they are looking for volunteers so they can open another Unit in the town.

Chris Harper, lead volunteer for Aylesbury Scouts said: “We’ve had three years of successive growth in the Scout section (boys and girls aged 10 to 14) due to the excellent programmes run by volunteers. This means we are retaining more young people and the knock-on effect is the need for a new Explorer Unit.”

As a volunteer with the Explorer section, you would get the opportunity to help young people learn skills for life, challenge themselves, have fun and adventure. You would also be able to put them in a position to have great examples for a CV for employment, university application, college application or apprenticeship. Skills they will learn and develop include, leadership, team-working, commitment, communication, resilience and problem solving.

Joining scouts will lead to lasting memories and thrilling experiences for young people which will expand their self-belief, helping them realise there’s nothing they can’t achieve, whilst having fun! Whether it’s camping under the stars, navigating obstacle courses, canoeing on a river, or participating in international jamborees, Explorers enjoy an array of exciting activities that fuel their sense of adventure. You, as a volunteer could help them achieve these.

We can do this
We can do this

Chris added: “As volunteers we can help put the foundations in place. We then encourage the young people to build upon them as they try new activities and learn skills for life. Young people want adventure, and you can provide the opportunities for them to have those adventures.”

Volunteering Expression of Interest for Scouting in Aylesbury or visit www.scouts.org.uk/volunteer

