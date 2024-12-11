Aylesbury scheme manager wins national award

A scheme manager at a supported living service in Aylesbury, which is managed by Hightown Housing Association, was crowned the winner of the Rising Star Award at the coveted Women Achieving Greatness in Social Care Awards ceremony.

Rachel Parker, who manages The Elms, in Aylesbury was recognised for consistently advocating for people’s needs, securing resources to enhance their living environment and quality of life.

Judges praised Rachel for her "exceptional growth and leadership since joining The Elms in 2014. Rachel's dedication extends beyond her role, completing her Level 3 and pursuing Level 5 qualifications in Leadership and Management while empowering her team to innovate and improve support. Her proactive approach, compassion and commitment make her a deserving winner."

Rachel received her award at a gala dinner held at Hilton Hotel on 28 November.

Rachel Parker at the award ceremony with her award

Rachel was nominated by her manager who praised her compassionate approach and said her dedication to the needs of the people Hightown support was apparent immediately. The Elms provided extra care and supported living for people over 55 who have a learning disability or an enduring mental health illness.

The awards celebrate the achievements of women leader in social care.

Commenting on her win, Rachel says: "I am so pleased to have been able to bring the award home and share with my children all that I have been able to achieve in my time at Hightown and The Elms. I have been very lucky to work with inspiring women and being at the award show with so many others from different areas of care and specialisms making a difference was quite an experience and something I felt privileged to be a part of. I will continue to work hard, learn every day and support my staff team to develop their skills to provide the best care to the people we support."

Laura Duff, Head of Care and Support for Learning Disability services at Hightown Housing Association, said: “Rachel is an inspirational leader, who has had a great impact on the service and the lives of the people we support. She is an asset to our team and we are very proud of her and I am sure she will continue to do great things.”