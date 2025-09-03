Aylesbury MP Laura Kyrke-Smith MP calls for greater Sepsis Awareness ahead of World Sepsis Day 2025

Aylesbury MP Laura Kyrke-Smith MP has attended an event in Parliament in anticipation of World Sepsis Day on Saturday 13th September and backed calls from the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Sepsis and The UK Sepsis Trust of the need for greater awareness of sepsis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was sponsored by Mike Wood MP and Andrew Pakes MP of the APPG on Sepsis and supported by The UK Sepsis Trust (UKST) who were on hand to brief Parliamentarians on the early symptoms of this ‘killer condition’.

Over 70 MPs and peers attended, including 'Bionic Peer' Lord Mackinlay who was left a quadruple amputee after his own battle with sepsis in 2023, all of whom pledged their support for UKST's Sepsis Awareness Month campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sepsis is life-threatening and claims 11 million lives globally every year, including 48,000 in the UK. It’s triggered by the immune system’s over-reaction to an infection – which can be viral, bacterial or fungal. Common causes of sepsis include chest infections and UTIs – but any type of infection could lead to sepsis, such as a simple bite or sting.

Laura Kyrke-Smith MP (centre) with Harry Redknapp and 'Bionic Peer' Lord Mackinlay at parliamentary event ahead of World Sepsis Day

Sepsis has no specific diagnostic test, and the signs and symptoms can vary hugely. As a result, sepsis can be challenging to diagnose. It’s therefore critical that all acutely unwell patients are treated promptly and appropriately regardless of cause, which is why awareness of the early signs is so important.

To mark Sepsis Awareness Month this year, UKST is working with sports clubs and communities across the UK to raise awareness of this life-threatening condition. The charity has also created an educational, fun game, Sepsis Savvy Shootout, which helps users quickly learn key facts about sepsis. Those who play can be entered into a prize draw to meet Harry Rednapp, who is a UKST ambassador following his wife's experience of sepsis in 2018.

Laura Kyrke-Smith MP commented: “I was very pleased to show my support for The UK Sepsis Trust’s work and the need to spread awareness of the early signs of Sepsis as we approach World Sepsis Day on Saturday 13th September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sepsis is more common than heart attack and claims more lives than stroke. It needs to be taken just as seriously as cancer.

“If you’re concerned about someone, even if you’re unsure that it's sepsis, it's always best to ‘ Just Ask: could it be sepsis?’ and seek medical advice."

Founder and Chief Medical Officer of The UK Sepsis Trust, Dr Ron Daniels BEM, added: "Sepsis is an indiscriminate killer that affects 245,000 people in the UK every year. With at least 48,000 people losing their lives annually to sepsis-related illnesses – more than breast, bowel, and prostate cancer combined – the need for action is clear.

"We're so grateful to every MP who has pledged to support our campaign and our work, this September and beyond. Their commitment is crucial in the fight against sepsis, and will help us to raise lifesaving awareness in communities across the UK."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UK Sepsis Trust Ambassador, Harry Rednapp, added: “In 2018, my wife Sandra developed sepsis from a kidney infection. It was a terrifying experience — but we were lucky. She survived. 48,000 families across the UK aren’t as fortunate.

“That’s why I’ve teamed up with The UK Sepsis Trust to get life-saving information in front of as many people as possible.

“Whoever you cheer for, Team #SepsisSavvy needs your support. Play the game, spread the word, and help save lives. Good luck, and thank you.”

When caught quickly, sepsis is often treatable. Call 111 or contact your GP if you are worried about an infection. If you think you or someone you look after has symptoms of Sepsis, call 999 or go to A&E.