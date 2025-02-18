Aylesbury MP Laura Kyrke-Smith launches work experience opportunity for young people

Aylesbury MP Laura Kyrke-Smith has today launched a work experience opportunity for young people interested in politics, leadership, and making a difference in our community.

Applications have opened for 16 to 18-years-olds living in Aylesbury constituency to take part in a 4-day programme during the Easter school holidays titled “Your Voice, Your Future: Understanding Politics and Leadership”.

Over the course of the 4 days (14th-17th April), up to 15 participants will engage in workshops, discussions and real-world challenges designed to develop their understanding, skills and confidence.

The week is expected to include interactive workshops, question-and-answer sessions, a team project, and a visit to Parliament.

The sessions, organised by Kyrke-Smith and her team, will offer firsthand insight into how democracy works and help develop key workplace skills such as communication, problem-solving, and teamwork.

At the end of the week, all participants will be presented with a certificate to honour their completion of the first ever “Your Voice, Your Future” programme, which will be cross-party and non-partisan.

Laura Kyrke-Smith MP said: “I want every young person to know they have a powerful voice that they can use to make change.

“That's why I've set up the “Your Voice, Your Future” programme for young people in Aylesbury constituency, so they can learn more about our democracy and get inspired.

“I hope this will be an exciting opportunity for young people in our area to gain valuable skills and work experience.

“If you want to learn more about politics, if you’re curious about how laws are made and how parliament works, if you’re interested in boosting your CV with skills like public speaking, and teamwork, please do apply.”

The deadline for applications is 9am Monday 17th March. Places are limited, so make sure to apply early.

If you would like to participate, please sign up here: docs.google.com/forms

If you would like more information, please email [email protected].