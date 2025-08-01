Aylesbury Mayor visits Byron House for Westgate in Bloom 2025

Byron House Care Home in Aylesbury recently welcomed the town’s new Madam Mayor, Cllr Mehta, for a special tour. During the Aylesbury Mayor’s visit to Byron House for their Westgate in Bloom entry, the mayor enjoyed viewing the home and their entry for Westgate in Bloom 2025 competition. This year’s competition theme, Countries Around the World, challenges each Westgate care home to design a unique wheelbarrow garden representing a chosen country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents at Byron House Care Home chose a creative French garden theme for their 2025 entry. The idea was inspired by Aylesbury’s twinning with Bourg-en-Bresse in eastern France. They transformed the garden into a colourful and charming French-inspired display. Highlights included a handmade Eiffel Tower, a whimsical French scarecrow, and beautifully planted flowers. The residents thoughtfully designed and arranged every element themselves.

To mark the occasion, residents and team members hosted a lively French-themed celebration. They served freshly baked croissants, madeleines, cheeses, and grapes. Madam Mayor, Cllr Mehta enjoyed meeting residents, exploring the garden, and hearing about the inspiration behind the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a real pleasure to visit Byron House and see the creativity and care that went into their beautiful French-themed garden. The residents’ dedication and the team’s enthusiasm truly brought a little piece of France to Aylesbury. It was heart-warming to hear the inspiration behind their project and to be part of such a joyful and community-spirited celebration”

Residents created an Eiffel Tower as part of their french themed garden display

Residents Wendy and Leila shared:

“What a wonderful morning we had talking about all things local in Aylesbury and discussing our Westgate in Bloom project. We had great fun decorating, painting, and making our French man!”

Linda, Activities Lead at Byron House, added:

“We loved every part of our Westgate in Bloom project. Our residents are incredibly creative and love spending time in our conservatory and gardens. We’re lucky to have such beautiful gardens – with lavender, something that reminds many of France. One resident even used to live in a chateau and owned a company that imported the first frozen croissants!”

The final wheelbarrow garden display as part of Westgate In Blooms annual care home competition

Care Home Manager, Renjini, shared her thanks:

“Byron House Care Home extends its heartfelt gratitude to Cllr Nidhi Mehta for visiting and taking the time to connect with our residents and team. The day was filled with laughter, stories, and a shared appreciation for community spirit and local pride. We’re proud to be part of the Aylesbury community and always welcome new connections.”

For more information about Byron House Care Home, or to arrange a visit, please visit: www.westgatehealthcare.co.uk/care-homes/byron-house-care-home/