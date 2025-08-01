Aylesbury Mayor visits Byron House for Westgate in Bloom 2025
Residents at Byron House Care Home chose a creative French garden theme for their 2025 entry. The idea was inspired by Aylesbury’s twinning with Bourg-en-Bresse in eastern France. They transformed the garden into a colourful and charming French-inspired display. Highlights included a handmade Eiffel Tower, a whimsical French scarecrow, and beautifully planted flowers. The residents thoughtfully designed and arranged every element themselves.
To mark the occasion, residents and team members hosted a lively French-themed celebration. They served freshly baked croissants, madeleines, cheeses, and grapes. Madam Mayor, Cllr Mehta enjoyed meeting residents, exploring the garden, and hearing about the inspiration behind the project.
“It was a real pleasure to visit Byron House and see the creativity and care that went into their beautiful French-themed garden. The residents’ dedication and the team’s enthusiasm truly brought a little piece of France to Aylesbury. It was heart-warming to hear the inspiration behind their project and to be part of such a joyful and community-spirited celebration”
Residents Wendy and Leila shared:
“What a wonderful morning we had talking about all things local in Aylesbury and discussing our Westgate in Bloom project. We had great fun decorating, painting, and making our French man!”
Linda, Activities Lead at Byron House, added:
“We loved every part of our Westgate in Bloom project. Our residents are incredibly creative and love spending time in our conservatory and gardens. We’re lucky to have such beautiful gardens – with lavender, something that reminds many of France. One resident even used to live in a chateau and owned a company that imported the first frozen croissants!”
Care Home Manager, Renjini, shared her thanks:
“Byron House Care Home extends its heartfelt gratitude to Cllr Nidhi Mehta for visiting and taking the time to connect with our residents and team. The day was filled with laughter, stories, and a shared appreciation for community spirit and local pride. We’re proud to be part of the Aylesbury community and always welcome new connections.”
