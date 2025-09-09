Aylesbury Invitation Pool League raises over £20,000 for local youth charity
Aylesbury Invitation Pool League Internet/Media Officer James Connor shared his enthusiasm: "The AIPL is over the moon with the amount raised this season! This year, through multiple events – from charity fundraising days to open days for young people – we’ve raised an incredible £20,282 for Youth Concern. Supporting this charity means so much to us, because it isn’t just about today, it’s about helping the future players of tomorrow find safety, guidance and opportunities when they need them most.
"We know it’s an amazingly great cause, and we’re all proud to play our part. Whether it's supplying pool equipment and facilities to the youngsters, or just raising money, we at the AIPL are delighted to support such important work!"
The donation was warmly received by Chloe Nunn, Project Manager of Youth Concern’s Drop-in Centre.
“We’re absolutely thrilled that the AIPL chose to support us,” said Chloe. “Our young people loved playing pool alongside club members—and taking part in the final at Shoot Pool was one of their summer highlights! On top of the money raised, the AIPL re-felted our pool table and donated new balls and pool cues!”
This generous donation will go a long way to helping Youth Concern be here for local young people when they need us most. The donation will also pay for some of our Christmas activities and parties here at the Drop-in Centre.
About Youth Concern
Independent charity Youth Concern has been supporting 13-25 year olds in Aylesbury Vale since 1979. As part of its services, the charity runs a Drop-in Centre on Whitehill Lane; a free counselling service either face to face or virtually; and accommodation at its Next Step Project, which can house nine previously homeless 18-25 year olds.
Companies or clubs wishing to take Youth Concern as their charity of the year should contact CEO Hannah Asquith at [email protected].