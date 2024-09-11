Aylesbury care home hosts an afternoon of live music

Hulcott Nursing Home in Aylesbury recently treated its residents and local community to an uplifting afternoon of live performances, thanks to a collaboration with Aylesbury Open Microphone. The event brought together local talent to entertain residents, families, and guests in the charming garden of the home.

Recognising the residents' love for live music and singalongs, Hulcott’s Wellbeing Lead, Decena, reached out to local musician Simon Aldridge to explore the possibility of bringing the popular open mic event to the home. The result was an unforgettable afternoon of music, laughter, and community spirit.

Local musicians delighted the audience with a variety of performances, including Simon Aldridge, Keith Pottinger and Nicola Gray.

Decena expressed her gratitude for the event, saying: “Thank you to Simon Aldridge and Annette Jones for helping to organise this wonderful afternoon. Your passion and dedication to musical entertainment brought so much joy to Hulcott Nursing Home. We were thrilled to host the open mic event in our garden, and the residents had a fantastic time.”

Hulcott Nursing Home offers a range of care services, including residential, nursing, and dementia care, on both a permanent and short-stay basis.