Aylesbury artist Amanda Curbishley selected for prestigious ING Discerning Eye 2025 Exhibition

Amanda Curbishley, a contemporary artist based in Aylesbury, is thrilled to announce her selection for the highly regarded ING Discerning Eye 2025 Exhibition, set to take place later this year in London.

Specialising in acrylic and mixed media, Curbishley’s work explores the interplay between texture, colour, and emotion, drawing inspiration from the natural world and human experience. Her inclusion in the ING Discerning Eye exhibition marks a significant milestone in her artistic career, placing her among a select group of artists recognised for their originality and talent by an esteemed panel of selectors.

One of her recent pieces, Stained by the Light (see image), reflects her signature approach—an interplay of colour, light, and simplified natural forms to evoke a sense of place and emotional resonance.

“I am absolutely delighted and honoured to have been chosen for this year’s ING Discerning Eye Exhibition,” said Amanda. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to showcase my work on a national stage alongside so many inspiring artists.”

The ING Discerning Eye Exhibition is an annual show known for celebrating both emerging and established UK artists. Unique in its format, it features works selected by six prominent figures from the art world, including artists, collectors, and critics — each curating their own section of the show. The exhibition promotes diversity in style, medium, and subject, with all artworks available for purchase.

Amanda’s work will be exhibited at the Mall Galleries, London, during the exhibition’s run in November 2025.

For more information on Amanda Curbishley’s work, please visit:

www.curbiart.co.uk