Aylesbury and Princes Risborough developments to host Downsizing Information Days

Churchill Living’s Oscar Lodge in Aylesbury and Chiltern Lodge in Princes Risborough are hosting Downsizing Information Day events for over 60’s from 11am to 4pm on Wednesday 5th February (Princes Risborough) and Thursday 6th February (Aylesbury).

These events will offer prospective buyers the opportunity to see just how easy it can be to make the move into an apartment built to offer a more relaxed, fulfilling and independent lifestyle.

The events are also the perfect chance for interested downsizers to learn about Churchill’s exclusive New Year offers available at these developments. For any apartment purchased before 14th March 2025, Churchill will pay a winter fuel allowance of £300 annually for the next five years and is also offering to pay the Stamp Duty for new apartment purchases that are completed by this date (offers are subject to terms & conditions, see churchill-living.co.uk for full details).

Churchill’s Senior Marketing Manager Caroline Haswell says: “These events are the perfect opportunity for anyone who is considering making the move into an apartment that offers convenience and less maintenance, to explore what Churchill can offer them. We’re very excited to help guide people through the process of embracing a lifestyle of their choice here at these Lodges so they can maintain their independence and really make the most of their retirement.”

Chiltern Lodge, Princes Risborough

All Churchill developments are carefully designed to make life easier for the over 60s, with a selection of self-contained one and two bedroom apartments boasting colour-coordinated kitchens with integrated appliances and beautifully landscaped gardens. Designed with ease of living in mind, the developments also include an Owner’s Lounge equipped with a coffee bar perfect for socialising as an when you want to, as well as a 24-hour call centre support system and secure camera entry system to provide peace of mind.

To find out more or register to attend the events, visit churchill-living.co.uk or call 01296 768902.