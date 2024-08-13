Award-winning photographer picks Bucks farm for stunning photoshoot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An award-winning photographer has made an Amersham farm and its adorable residents the site of a very special photoshoot.

Pete Muller, who was named Photographer of the Year in the New York Photography Awards as well as other prestigious accolades contacted Kew Little Pigs, in Old Amersham to set up a shoot.

The photographer was looking to expand his portfolio into animals, and was keen to meet the farm's miniature pigs and goats, as well as farm staff, who were more than happy to oblige.

Pete, 50 who lives in Wimbledon, London, said: "I wanted the animals to be a feature of the shoot and use atmospheric lighting to create images that worked graphically.

Kelly May with the farm's goats - Pete Muller/ Animal News Agency

"I am currently updating my folio and contacted Kew Little Pigs, and I'm really pleased that they were happy to take part.

"The animals really draw the eye, and it really works with the atmospheric lighting, and the images show the people who work there among the animals."

In two visually stunning shots which were released this week, Pete has captured farm hand Millie Boon feeding three of the award-winning attraction's miniature pigs, while in another farm supervisor Kelly May stands among the popular Kew Little Pigs goats.

Pete is now looking for other animal attractions in this area to take part in the unique project, and hopes that people will get in touch via his website www.petemuller.co.uk

Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: "What an amazing thing to have such a renowned photographer visit us here, and capture these beautiful images of the work that we do and our animals.

"I think the photographs really show the loving relationship that we all share with the animals, and the knowledge that our staff have to keep them happy and healthy."

To find out more about Kew Little Pigs go to www.kewlittlepigs.com