Audrey’s 102nd Birthday: A Tribute to Love, Loss, and Legacy

Clarendon House care home marked a deeply moving and joyful occasion on 8th May 2025, as they celebrated the 102nd birthday of long-time resident Audrey Brown.

The celebration held even greater significance as it coincided with VE Day, a historic date that resonates deeply with Audrey’s personal story.

Audrey, who lost her first husband during the Second World War, shared with staff and guests that she still keeps his marriage proposal letter framed in her bedroom. “It’s a reminder of a love that shaped my life,” she said. Though she later remarried, the memory of her first love remains a treasured part of her journey.

The birthday celebration was made extra special by a visit from the Lady Mayoress, Councillor Anja Schaefer, and Councillor Ade Osibogun. Their presence brought warmth, recognition, and a sense of community to the event, honouring Audrey not just as a centenarian, but as a living link to Britain’s wartime past.

Audrey celebrates her 102nd with fellow residents and the dedicated team who call Clarendon House home.

Surrounded by fellow residents, staff, friends, and family, Audrey’s milestone was celebrated with joy, reflection, and gratitude for a life well lived. Her story is not only one of remarkable longevity, but also of enduring love and resilience, a legacy that continues to inspire all who know her.

Clarendon House was proud to host such a meaningful celebration and thanks all who attended and helped make the day so memorable.