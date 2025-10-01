Amersham’s Kew Little Pigs triumphs at national business awards

An Amersham-based miniature pig attraction has scooped a major prize at the Great British Business and Community Awards.

Kew Little Pigs, the ethical farm attraction, was named winner in the Leisure and Tourism category at the glittering ceremony, held at the Crowne Plaza in Marlow on September 26. Owner Olivia Mikhail also took home the runner-up spot in the hotly contested Female Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Founded by Olivia in 2010 from her back garden, Kew Little Pigs has grown into one of Buckinghamshire’s best-loved visitor attractions. The farm is now ranked among the top 10 per cent of animal attractions worldwide on TripAdvisor.

But at the heart of the business is its ethical ethos. Every pig born on the farm goes on to live a happy life as a beloved pet.

A happy pig enjoying life at Kew Little Pigs - Animal News Agency

Prospective owners must complete a comprehensive pig-keeping course and prove they have the space and facilities before rehoming one of the animals.

Olivia said: “When I started this business 14 years ago, I never dreamed it would grow the way it has. To be recognised at a national level is a huge honour, but what makes me proudest is that every pig in our care finds a loving home. Our aim has always been to educate people about these intelligent, affectionate animals while giving families a memorable day out.”

The awards, launched in 2018, celebrate the outstanding achievements, resilience and innovation of businesses, entrepreneurs, charities and community leaders across the UK. They are produced by Great British Expos Ltd, which has run SME-focused events for more than 13 years, welcoming over 70,000 attendees and raising more than £500,000 for good causes.

For Kew Little Pigs, the double success marks another milestone in a remarkable journey, one that started with a handful of piglets in a suburban garden, and has grown into an international success story rooted firmly in animal welfare.

To find out more about Kew Little Pigs go to www.kewlittlepigs.com