Amersham photography club offers help to local charities

Amersham Photographic Society (APS), one of the largest photography clubs in the area, now includes a group offering free photography to help local charities. Founded over 70 years ago, the club now has around 120 members ranging from complete beginners to seasoned professionals and includes many sub-groups concentrating on specific aspects of photography.

One new sub-group is the APS Charity Group. Although the club has often helped charities in the past they have now decided to promote this offering more widely.

The aim of the group is to support local charities by offering high quality photographic services free of charge. By working on these projects the members of the group can also gain experience in new areas to hone their photographic expertise. The group’s members are all experienced photographers with a wide range of skills and can help provide images for PR, website use, internal projects and many other requirements.

APS members have photographed a variety of charitable events in the past ranging from charity golf days to awards ceremonies, fun runs and even the formal opening of a new building by the late Duke of Edinburgh. Projects have also included documenting local buildings, clubs, community facilities, music and sports events.

If you are a local charity around the Amersham area looking for help with photography then please see the club's website for further information: www.amershamphotosoc.com/helping-local-charities/