Amersham Flooding causes gridlock... Again!
Despite constant warnings from locals, the road under the railway bridge spanning Rectory Hill once again filled rapidly with rainwater, even after recent maintenance work to resolve the blocked drainage.
The emergency services were called during Monday morning’s rush hour and locals and drivers were forced to make long detours by foot and car to get to the station, schools and work.
With two cars abandoned and the road unpassable, the area around the bridge soon clogged up and other roads imploded with broken manholes and overflowing drainage.
One driver was quoted as having taken over an hour to move just 1km with traffic chaos creating frustration all round.
Amersham residents have had enough, with many having previously contacted the local authorities Affinity Water and Chiltern Railways, but with no immediate solution or responsibility forthcoming, plans are being put in place to use inflatable dinghies to get people through to the station and local schools.
One resident has even decided to sell up and move to Loughborough, claimed to be one of the best drained areas in the UK, because they are no longer prepared to let the floods and traffic problems control their daily lives.
With the Rectory Hill 'lagoon’ as its now known locally appearing regularly for at least 5 years after even the smallest downpour, a permanent solution needs to be found and fast.
