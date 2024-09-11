Amazing community support for Thames Hospice's Sunflower Walk

More than 750 supporters took part in Thames Hospice’s much-loved Sunflower Walk last Sunday (September 8), which started and finished in the charity’s Hospice gardens.

This year marked a special milestone as the Hospice celebrated a decade of walking together, raising hundreds of thousands of pounds since the Sunflower Walk first began in 2014 to support local families at life’s most challenge time.

Hundreds of Hospice Hikers, including a number of Hospice staff, chose to walk distances of 2.5k, 10k or a more challenging half marathon route, with many reflecting on precious memories of their loved ones.

Lucy and Phil from Leisure Focus in Maidenhead said:“We are thrilled to be in corporate sponsorship with Thames Hospice. Seven of us took part in the half marathon route to raise money for the Hospice.

Thames Hospice staff took part in the charity's Sunflower Walk.

“The Sunflower Walk was really fun. It’s very inclusive and anyone can join in. It didn’t feel like we had been walking for four hours. It’s great team building, takes you away from the office; you get to know your fellow colleagues more and you’re doing it for a good cause.

“We’ve raised £433 so far and we will keep pushing and it will grow as we send it to our networks.”

Phil added: “My father who had Alzheimer’s received care at home from Thames Hospice. I appreciate from our family’s experience of their care that they really need the funds, so it’s a fantastic opportunity for Leisure Focus to be involved.”

To date the Sunflower Walk event has raised an incredible £76,000 which could help fund two nurses for a year.

A Team from Maidenhead's Leisure Focus walked the 1/2 marathon distance.

Thames Hospice supporter, Jan Barber, AKA ‘Super Gran Jan’, walked the entire 2.5k route with her family’s support this year in memory of her beloved husband Phil, who received care from the Hospice.

Super Gran Jan, says of her epic challenge: “I am 81 and I have just completed the 2.5k Sunflower Walk. I am chuffed to bits because it was so tough but I did it.

“Thames Hospice looked after my husband; they made him smile which he hadn’t done for quite a while. I think it is a wonderful place and we need to keep fundraising to keep it going. Lots of families need their help and I set out to raise £1,000. It’s gone over that now and I am hopeful now I have done the walk that more funds will come in.”

After crossing the finishing line, all walkers received an eco-friendly medal, which the charity encourages participants to plant and grow into beautiful Sunflowers for next season. Refreshments, entertainment and a BBQ at the Hospice after the walk provided the perfect opportunity for supporters to mingle and admire the beautiful metal sunflower display placed pride of place in the Hospice gardens which many walkers purchased in memory of a loved one.

Emma Andrews, Events Fundraiser said:"The Sunflower Walk was a great success, bringing together our local community. The energy, enthusiasm, and support shown by everyone who participated was truly heart-warming.

“We're incredibly grateful to everyone who contributed, from Hospice staff and volunteers who gave their time to support the event, our sponsor Leisure Focus, the face painters, and crafters who knitted and crocheted our sunflower pin badges.”