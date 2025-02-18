Allstars Academy to represent Team England at Dance World Cup in Spain

Local performing arts school Allstars Academy is set to take the international stage once again, proudly representing Team England at the 2025 Dance World Cup in Spain. With over 40 students competing across a variety of styles, including musical theatre, jazz, street dance, and contemporary, the academy will showcase its talent in a mix of solos, duets, and group performances at one of the world’s most prestigious dance competitions.

Allstars Academy has a proven track record of success, previously representing Team England at the Dance World Cup in 2023, as well as winning national titles at the All England Dance Championships in 2022 and 2024. Known for its high-quality training in musical theatre and dance, the academy has helped students excel in exams, competitions, and professional roles in theatre, television, and film.

With venues at Princes Risborough School, The Misbourne in Great Missenden, and Northchurch, Allstars Academy provides expert dance and performing arts training for students of all ages and abilities. Whether aiming for elite competition or simply looking for a fun and creative extracurricular activity, students thrive in a supportive and inspiring environment led by industry professionals.

As the team prepares for Spain, Allstars Academy is seeking local businesses and sponsors to help support their journey. Contributions will assist with costumes, travel, and competition expenses, ensuring every student can fully embrace this incredible opportunity.

For more information about classes, sponsorship opportunities, or how to support the Dance World Cup team, contact [email protected]