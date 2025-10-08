Ahoy there! Bucks charity challenge takes fundraising to new heights

Buckinghamshire charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People is calling on adventurous residents to climb aboard history and scale the rigging of the iconic Cutty Sark ship – all in support of deaf people across the UK.

For the first time since Cutty Sark docked in Greenwich in 1954, supporters of the charity will have the unique opportunity to climb its towering rigging, just like 19th-century sailors once did.

The event takes place between 11:30am and 1:00pm on Saturday 11 October, offering brave participants the chance to experience breathtaking views across London’s skyline, all while raising vital funds to train life-changing hearing dogs.

After a safety briefing beneath the ship’s majestic copper hull, climbers will ascend rope ladders to the Main Mast, before stepping out onto the Lower Topsail Yard’s footrope for a daring walk across the yardarm. A controlled descent will return them safely to the deck.

The cost of the Rig Climb will be £50, which includes full access to explore the historic ship. The charity also asks those taking part to aim to raise a minimum of £200 in sponsorship. Anyone taking part will be helping to train more life-changing hearing dogs to go on to transform deaf people's lives.

One of those taking part in the Cutty Sark climb is 71-year-old Kim Nowak, who has been partnered with her hearing dog Bear since 2021. Kim worked successfully as a nurse for over 30 years, but felt obliged to resign after a doctor said her hearing loss made her a danger to her patients.

“I still remember the day my resignation letter came back from the Royal College of Nursing, saying ‘Cancelled’ on it. I hadn’t just lost my job, I’d lost my identity, and everything that was important to me. I felt as though my life had ended.”

With the help of her hearing dogs, first Charlie in 1994, then Eva, and now Bear, Kim’s confidence gradually returned. Speaking about her current hearing dog Bear, she said: “Like Charlie and Eva, he has given me continued purpose in life and made a huge difference to me.

Kim and her hearing dog Bear

“As well as alerting me to important sounds like smoke and fire alarms, and helping signal to people that I’m deaf, I feel freer and more relaxed with him around. He’s so laid back, and that has a wonderful effect on me too. Day or night, I know Bear is looking after me. He’s my knight in shining armour! More than that, he’s my soulmate.”

Rachel Annetts, Community Fundraising Manager for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, said: “We’re incredibly excited to offer this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to climb the rigging of the world-famous Cutty Sark. It’s the perfect challenge for anyone with a sense of adventure.

“Every step taken up the mast will help raise funds to train more amazing hearing dogs -dogs like Bear - who make a profound difference to the lives of deaf people.”

To find out more, or to sign up for the Rig Climb Challenge, visit the Hearing Dogs for Deaf People website at https://events.hearingdogs.org.uk/event/cuttysarkclimb