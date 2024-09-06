Adventurer Dwayne Fields named new UK Chief Scout

Scouts today announces Dwayne Fields, the first Black Briton to reach the North Pole as the UK’s new Chief Scout. Dwayne has been chosen to lead half a million young people and adult volunteers for his values, commitment to help young people learn skills for life, and outstanding leadership.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A key part of Dwayne’s mission will be to attract new volunteers, especially in communities new to Scouts so we can welcome more young people. He’ll be visiting these areas, encouraging and inspiring teams to grow the movement.

Scouts gave Dwayne a great start in life. Born in Jamaica, Dwayne came to the UK at the age of 6. Growing up in inner city London, without access to nature, Scouts offered Dwayne new horizons.

Carl Hankinson UK Chief Volunteer at the Scouts said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Scout Dwayne Fields

“I’m so excited to welcome Dwayne Fields as Chief Scout. A committed Scout Ambassador since 2017, Dwayne has visited hundreds of Scout groups, events and camps across the UK and internationally. He champions the sense of belonging Scouts gives young people. He is able to reach across generations, to further expand reach across all communities”

When he joined the Movement as a Cub Scout, membership of his local ‘Pack’ gave him friendships, skills, belief in himself and hope for his future. Through his determination and support from his Scout leaders, he set himself on a path to becoming the first Black Briton to reach the North Pole in 2013. He has gone on to a successful career in adventure and TV, presenting successful shows on Channel 5, Disney+ and National Geographic. He is passionate about encouraging people from all backgrounds to explore nature, support their communities and be the best they can be.

Dwayne was formally invested as Chief Scout at Scout Park in North East London where he spent time in Cub Scouts as a child.

Chief Scout Dwayne Fields said:

“Scouts helped shape who I am today and I hope my story will encourage others to join and achieve their dreams. My volunteer leaders believed in me as a young person and taught me to believe in myself. They showed me I could do anything I put my mind to and others would help me along the way. Now I want a new generation to learn the skills for life, friendship and belonging I felt when I needed them most. I want to show that the outdoors is a place for all of us to be at our best and truly open to all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am calling for more volunteers to step up and make a difference to young people’s lives across the country’’

17 Sophia Sanyahumbi a 17-year-old Explorer Scout said:

“I can see that Dwayne is determined to make a difference to young people’s lives through Scouting.”

“I had the pleasure of spending time with him this week and can tell he is passionate about making sure more young people get the chance to join the Scouts.”

“He talked to me about how Scouting gave him a sense of belonging and confidence as a young person and how he intends to create more opportunities for young people from all communities to have the same opportunities as he did”