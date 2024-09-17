A tail of two therapy dogs at Chesham care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A luxury all-inclusive care home in Chesham has welcomed a new therapy dog to join their current therapy pet in providing companionship and emotional support to residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portobello Place, a member of the Berkley Care Group, has introduced a new schedule for its therapy pet visits to ensure residents benefit from regular animal companionship.

Dolly the Labradoodle has been a regular and much-loved presence at the home since November 2022, but after a difficult year for her owner, Claire, Portobello Place partnered with Pets As Therapy to ensure continued visits, introducing Dougie the Golden Retriever to the residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Claire’s personal commitments prevented her from continuing her regular schedule, the absence of Dolly was keenly felt. Portobello Place subsequently reached out to Pets As Therapy, and soon after, Dougie the Golden Retriever, accompanied by his owner Marie, joined the care home’s therapy programme.

Resident strokes Dougie

Dougie quickly formed a bond with the residents, and his visits have brought a new source of joy to the home. Meanwhile, Claire has been able to resume visits with Dolly, leading to a newly established alternating schedule. Dougie now visits on Tuesday mornings one week, while Dolly returns on Thursday afternoons the following week, ensuring residents benefit from weekly interactions with therapy dogs without placing pressure on the owners.

Therapy animals like Dolly and Dougie play a vital role in improving the wellbeing of care home residents. Scientific studies show that interactions with animals can reduce stress and anxiety, while increasing mood-enhancing endorphins. These visits also promote social interaction, encouraging residents to share stories about their own pets and reminisce together, helping to alleviate loneliness.

By alternating weekly visits between Dougie and Dolly, Portobello Place continues to support the mental and emotional health of its residents, maintaining a tradition that has become a highlight of life at the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the celebrations, Jurgita Maksimova, Portobello Place’s Events Manager said:

Resident strokes Dolly

“We are thrilled to have both Dolly and Dougie as part of our pet therapy programme. Dolly has been such a consistent source of comfort for our residents, and introducing Dougie has only added to that.

“The alternating schedule ensures that everyone gets regular visits without overburdening the owners, and the joy these animals bring is truly immeasurable. It’s wonderful to see the smiles and hear the stories they inspire.”