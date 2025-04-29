A fantastic day at the Spring Green Fair!

Event Montage

The sun was shining brightly over Buckingham on Sunday 27th April, creating the perfect setting for our annual Spring Green Fair. The event brought together a vibrant crowd of families, friends, and community members to enjoy a fun-filled day of connection and support for great causes.

Visitors explored a range of local community groups and charity stalls, each offering something unique. Whether it was handmade crafts, delicious homemade ice cream, or information about local initiatives, there was truly something for everyone. Our local charities stood out with their passion and dedication to making a difference, and we were thrilled to see so many people stopping by to learn more and show their support.

One of the highlights of the day was the variety of eco-friendly activities put on by each stall holder. From Hook a Duck to seed giveaways and sustainability tips, it was inspiring to see so many people actively learning and finding ways to make a positive impact on our environment.

We want to send a huge thank you to all the volunteers, local businesses, and everyone who took part in making this year’s Spring Green Fair a success. Your enthusiasm and support helped make it an event to remember!

For those who couldn’t make it, don’t worry—below you'll find a list of all the stallholders who attended, along with their websites. We encourage you to check them out, learn more about your local community groups, and find out how you can get involved in making a positive impact in our town.