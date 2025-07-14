A celebration of young volunteers in Buckinghamshire

On June 27th Heart of Bucks Community Foundation and Pippa Kirkbride - the High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire hosted a festival for young volunteers. The event, to recognise young people who give their time, energy, skills and passion to help their local community, was held at Penn House with kind permission of Lord and Countess Howe and was attended by more than 100 volunteers aged 16-30 from a range of charities across the county.

The evening kicked off with live music from Wycombe Steel Orchestra, followed by a circus performance from Katy Kartwheel and some good old-fashioned lawn games. Food was provided by local suppliers Bombayish, Oliviero’s Pizza and The Works Ice Cream. There was also a photobooth from The Rare Mare – a company founded by one of Heart of Bucks’ own young volunteers Tiyanna Noel. Tiyanna also received a bursary for the business from SWEF through the Heart of Bucks Young Futures Fund making it extra special to have her at the event. The perfect showcase for Young Futures and how it can help young people in Buckinghamshire create lasting change for themselves and others.

Henry Allmand, CEO of Heart of Bucks said “Our Young Futures Fund is all is about empowering young people to help make Buckinghamshire a better place for the youth of today and the future. It was fantastic to be able to honour more than 100 volunteers from across our county at this brilliant event.”

The evening concluded with marshmallows toasted on a firepit loaned from Odds Farm and a DJ set which got everyone up and dancing.

“The event was so fun and accessible…I loved the entertainment…the food options were great…and everyone felt included. I feel really touched that this event was put on to celebrate the efforts of all the young volunteers in Buckinghamshire.” Said one attendee.

“I’m honoured to be in the position of High Sheriff this year and I want to use my role to recognise both young people and volunteers in our county. The festival was the perfect way to value and celebrate the achievements of some of our most kind and caring individuals.” Pippa Kirkbride High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire

An evening full of fun, connection and inspiration, celebrating just some of the amazing young people who we’re lucky enough to have living in our county.

Thank you to local businesses Framework Digital and Rebellion Brewery for kindly sponsoring this event.

If you’re interested in supporting young people in Buckinghamshire, you can find out more about Heart of Bucks’ Young Futures Fund and how to donate at youngfuturesfund.org