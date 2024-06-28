95 Fundraising Miles from Haddenham for a Pint!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Throughout the first week of July a group of pilgrims will be walking 95 miles from Haddenham (Cambs) to SummerFest in Haddenham Bucks to raise money for both communities.

The H2H Fundraising Pilgrimage has been a long time in the planning and we hope it will make a lot of money.

Two parish councillors will be setting off from The Three Kings pub in Haddenham, Cambs at 7.30am on Monday 1st July.

Ahead of them is a 95 mile walking route that takes them south towards Royston then joins The Chalk Way across The Chilterns and finally up from Princes Risborough into Haddenham, Bucks.

Healthy Haddenham

Further pilgrims will be joining them along the route throughout the week.

The pilgrims are fundraising for both communities as a joint effort.

For Haddenham, Cambs there are two causes: the village library would like to carry out minor building works to allow for disabled access.

They are also raising money for Holly's Active Stars, a charity that helps out parents struggling with the costs of sports equipment and team fees.

Healthy Haddenham Logo

For Haddenham, Bucks their half of the total money raised is going towards their village library.

The pilgrimage is over 6 days, with Monday through Fridays legs around 17 miles in length. The final leg into Haddenham, Bucks is just over 6 miles arriving at the beer festival. The councillors have taken 5 days off work to do this. We have carefully planned the route and this is documented on the Healthy Haddenham website, along with bios of the pilgrims.

There is a single fund-raising page set up by the team at Haddenham, Bucks. This is linked from the Healthy Haddenham website. The total amount raised will be split between the two communities.

That first pint is not going to touch the sides.