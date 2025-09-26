30 years of legendary fundraising coffee mornings
On September 26, the Haddenham Community Library had the privilege and pleasure of hosting the final fundraising coffee morning organised by Haddenham resident Mary White in aid of the Macmillan Cancer Support charity.
After 30 years of amazing generosity and hard work Mary is retiring. Her legendary Coffee Mornings have become a feature of life in Haddenham.
By 2018 attendance figures were proving difficult to manage in her own home, and so the Macmillan Coffee morning has been held in the library since 2018.
Numbers coming to the Coffee mornings have increased year on year, and Mary has raised more than £25,000 over the 30 years.
At her final fundraising event the Haddenham Community Library Trustees presented Mary with a gift of garden vouchers to celebrate her remarkable achievement.