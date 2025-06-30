Zizzi Marlow debuts new look after a stunning transformation

Zizzi Marlow

Zizzi reveals a new look including Marlow-inspired original artwork, a new layout and furniture, additional covers in the secret garden and a life-size indoor tree, plus new summer dishes

Following extensive refurbishment, Zizzi Marlow re-opened on 17th June with a brand-new look.

Located on Marlow’s bustling High Street, Zizzi has been transformed with striking original artwork from illustrator Brianna Chartrand, who was inspired by both local history and traditions and Zizzi’s Italian heritage.

One art wall celebrates Marlow’s Olympic legacy and local hero Sir Steve Redgrave through a combination of illustrations and mounted rowing oars and pizza paddles, with another dedicated to the town’s historic local tradition of Swan Upping and conservation of Mute Swans, a species also native to Northern Italy.

Situated in the heart of the restaurant, a life-size yellow tree and foliage create a warm and inviting atmosphere, which is enhanced by new lighting, furniture, vibrant décor and Tuscan touches to make guests feel at home.

Zizzi Marlow has reopened just in time for guests to visit and enjoy some new summer flavours, as well as the old favourites. The Standout Summer menu includes dishes such as the Diavoletta Bombe, a new and spicy take on Zizzi’s iconic garlic bombe, filled with a fiery Alla Vodka sauce, Roquito chillies and gooey mozzarella and King Prawn Vongole, a fresh Mafaldine pasta dish with king prawns and clams in a wild garlic, lemon, caper and parsley butter sauce.

Perfect for cooling down after some summer sunshine, the Dragon Fruit & Wild Strawberry Sundae is a combination of dragon fruit sorbet, panna cotta and wild strawberry gelato, topped with pink meringue, while the Caramello Sundae combines salted caramel and vanilla gelato with honeycomb cheesecake, caramel sauce and a stroopwafel.

The secret garden courtyard is the ideal place for a refreshing Sarti Spritz, an alternative to an Aperol Spritz, with notes of passion fruit, mango and blood orange from the Sarti Rosa, topped with prosecco, soda and lime.

With a revised layout and extra seats added in the outdoor secret garden courtyard, the restaurant can now seat 126 guests.

Zizzi Marlow’s General Manager, Mike Small, said: “We absolutely love the new look and feel of the restaurant and have some delicious new summer dishes on the menu too. We can’t wait to welcome in the people of Marlow and beyond, to see what we’ve done with the place!”

Zizzi Marlow is open from 11:30am – 10:00pm, from Monday to Sunday. For bookings, visit: www.zizzi.co.uk/