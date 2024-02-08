Work begins on affordable 24-property social housing complex in Aylesbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work has begun constructing a new 24-home social housing development in Aylesbury where every house is said to be affordable.

On Monday (5 February), Fairhive Homes confirmed a housing site in the Southcourt area of Aylesbury was being readied.

Officials from Homes England, Buckinghamshire Council and Fairhive attended a brick-laying ceremony.

The new housing site is being constructed in Chaloner Road, replacing the unused former Guardian Angels Catholic Church building, which was destroyed in December.

Fairhive states the project has been greenlit in response to Buckinghamshire Council’s housing register demand, latest data shows nearly 6,000 households are on the waiting list for social housing. Due to the high demand for social housing in the county, politicians have asked Bucks Council to consider becoming a housing provider. It is believed that the housing register numbers have increased since official data was last released publically.

The housing provider says all 24 homes will be affordable and FSG Property Services is working to build 20 flats and four houses at the site. It is due to completed by spring in 2025.

Councillor Mark Winn said: “It’s a great honour to be able to lay the first brick on this much needed social housing development. I am especially pleased to see that most of the homes will be available at social rent levels, which is the most affordable tenure.”

Fairhive has confirmed the new homes will have electric heating and electric car chargers available for all residents. Chief executive Matthew Applegate said: “We’re so pleased to be able to provide homes for social rent, with grant funding from Homes England, as this aligns with our key objective to deliver

affordable housing to those in need. Having strong communities is vital to the sustainability of growing neighbourhoods and we’re proud that our neighbourhood management team work closely with residents to build cohesive communities; that is why we’re looking forward to welcoming new residents to the area.”