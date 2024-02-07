Council announces several Aylesbury Town Centre regeneration schemes in bid to support businesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bucks Council has announced a series of regeneration projects taking place in Aylesbury Town Centre.

A number of upgrade schemes have been authorised by the authority to make the town more attractive.

These projects are linked to the council’s regeneration strategy for Aylesbury, for which £5.5 million has been earmarked.

The works that are due to start in March include:

-Upgrading the power supply to Market Square - increasing power availability to many more market stalls, allowing for more traders and more variety with a new layout.

-Improving the lighting in Market Square including a newly designed lighting scheme to celebrate and illuminate the historic features of the square, also restoring power to historic lanterns and lighting the clock face on Market Tower.

-Cleaning and repair works to the statues and monuments in Market Square.

-Public realm improvements to Cambridge Street to introduce a permanent pedestrianised section with brand new street surface and lighting.

-Making permanent the traffic orders in Kingsbury Square prohibiting general traffic from the route outside the closed Rockwood pub and thus enhancing the space for pedestrians/shoppers and visitors.

Councillor Rachael Matthews said: “These are exciting times for Aylesbury and these upgrades will make a real and immediate difference to the heart of the town. We will be enhancing the many beautiful heritage features of the traditional market square as well as increasing opportunity for an even bigger and better market offer in the coming months.

“We’re ambitious for Aylesbury town centre and creating more attractive and enticing places for our residents and visitors. We have reviewed the 2020 Kingsbury and Market Square public realm proposals and have reassessed these to guarantee best value of taxpayers money as well as ensuring any improvements benefit the whole town.

“The original funding remains protected for the improvement of Aylesbury town centre.