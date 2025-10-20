Westcott’s new Orbis9000 speculative development gets underway

With works already underway, the new Orbis9000 industrial and warehouse scheme represents the latest phase of development at Westcott, delivering state-of-the-art facilities designed for advanced manufacturing, high performance engineering and technology industries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six units ranging from 2,734 sq ft to 17,987 sq ft arranged in two terraces are available to pre-let and will be ready for occupation in Q1 2026. The buildings are being speculatively built, will be highly sustainable and are expected to achieve BREEAM ‘Excellent’ Certification with EPC ‘A’ ratings.

The name Orbis9000 was chosen to reflect its location within the Westcott Space Cluster area of the park. The units sit alongside the landmark Skylark building with its 90-seater restaurant, conference centre and office amenities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This forms the final part of a cutting-edge £16m flagship project extending over 65,455 sq ft with Phases 1 and 2 already complete.

Orbis9000 speculative development at Westcott Venture Park

Aman Sharma, Investment Manager at PATRIZIA, said: "These state-of-the-art units will provide the perfect environment for companies to establish themselves within the renowned Westcott Space Cluster, benefiting from immediate access to the Skylark's amenities and the collaborative ecosystem that makes this location truly unique.

“Innovation doesn't happen in isolation and once complete the occupiers will benefit from being surrounded by businesses and people who share similar ambitions and challenges within a real community environment at Westcott.”

Sustainable propulsion company URA Thrusters and leading drone services provider Skyports Drone Services have taken space at Phase 1 along with Westcott Shared Facilities which will provide technical facilities available for use by industry, academia, and students.

Grade A office space in the Skylark is now available for occupation with suites of 1,000 sq ft up to 5,500 sq ft available.