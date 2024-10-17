Want to make a difference in Buckingham?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is a vacancy for a new Buckingham Town Councillor in the Buckingham North ward following the resignation of Ryan Willett. This will now be filled by the Council co-opting a new member.

No previous experience is required but Councillors need to take a keen interest in the local community and have a genuine desire to make a difference. As well as Full Council meetings, the new councillor will be offered the option to join the following committees; Resources, Environment, Town Centre & Events and Planning. Council meetings take place on Monday nights and start at 7pm.

To be eligible you must meet the criteria detailed in the application form.

If you wish to be considered for the vacancy, then please download and complete the co-option questionnaire from our Notice: Buckingham North ward vacancy to be filled by Co-option - Buckingham Town Council (buckingham-tc.gov.uk) and email to [email protected]. Applications are now open and close on Friday 25th October 2024. The winning candidate will be chosen during the 4th November 2024 meeting of the Full Council.

Buckingham Town Council currently manage a budget of around £1.2 million which is spent on things like parks, events and economic development. The Council is also consulted on planning applications and is currently developing a new Neighbourhood Plan.

As a Councillor you will direct how that budget is spent and have a real influence on the future development of the town.

For more information or an informal chat about the role, please contact the Town Clerk, Claire Molyneux on or via email at [email protected].