“Very encouraging” times ahead for CRC with MA Group move

Sam Moore, Managing Director of Cosmetic Repair Company (Northern) (“CRC”), envisages a bright future as part of integrated property services company MA Group after selling 76% of the business’s share capital.

Based in Halifax, CRC, which began trading in 2016, provides a wide range of specialist property cosmetic services including damage repairs; brick and stone tinting and cleaning; UPVC, wood and aluminium spraying; and mastic sealant services.

Operating in sectors which include housebuilding, general construction, commercial and retail buildings, and hotel and leisure, CRC will enhance the range of products and services MA Group can provide to insurers and their intermediaries, housebuilders, housing associations and build-to-rent specialists.

KBS Corporate was instructed on a sale of the company in line with Sam’s aspirational plans to push major growth, and for CRC to become a leading operator in its industry throughout the UK.

In a speedily executed transaction, led by Jacob Lord, KBS Corporate Deal Executive, a sale to MA Group was facilitated – and Sam is remaining involved in the business with strikingly positive plans to continue scaling and developing CRC.

“I’m really looking forward to joining the MA Group team and to fulfilling the growth plans for CRC,” said Sam. “The company will now have the infrastructure to execute services for our clients at a higher level with the assistance and help of a wider group.

“These are very encouraging times for CRC and I’m excited about what the future will bring as part of the MA Group. I’d like to thank everyone who has helped with the transition and we are all looking forward to building on the success so far.”

MA Group, based in Aylesbury, has been trading since 1996 and is among the UK’s market leaders in its field, managing over 200 suppliers (building contractors, surveyors, specialist contractors and disaster restoration branches) nationwide, project-managing tens of thousands of claims each year.

Paul Hayman, CEO of MA Group, commented: “I’m delighted that we have completed this acquisition, bringing more scale, technical expertise and excellence to MA Group.

“Our continued expansion into surface repairs complements our existing services and will bring more benefits to our clients and their customers.

“We are excited to build a nationwide surface-repair solution in a fragmented industry. We look forward to bringing the same market-leading changes to the surface repair industry that we have brought to the restoration industry.”

Jacob Lord praised the work of his KBS Corporate colleagues Carmen Wong (Document Writer) and Julia Gorska (Research Analyst) for helping to enable the transaction to be completed within six weeks of the initial Heads of Terms being signed.

“The marketing documents were well prepared by Carmen and the buyer introduced by Julia,” explained Jacob. “MA Group were among the first buyers introduced as a result of Julia’s research efforts. We were quickly into negotiations following positive meetings.

“MA Group were very impressed by what Sam had built. Sam’s ongoing role in the business was of vital interest as they recognised his talent and drive early in the discussions.

“Sam has been a pleasure to deal with from start to finish – a very motivated and driven individual, which was ideal in this collaborative process. The buyers were also very professional, moved quickly, had the right people involved and focused on the aspects of the deal that mattered.”

Jacob also expressed thanks to Richard Coulthard of the Ison Harrison law firm for the “exceptional job” he did in maintaining Sam’s best interests throughout the transaction.