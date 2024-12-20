An international fast food chain has opened a new restaurant at a popular Buckinghamshire shopping site.

A new Taco Bell store has opened in the Eden Centre in High Wycombe, this week.

It is located at Unit 26 of the large shopping destination and has become the first Taco Bell restaurant in Buckinghamshire.

A company spokesperson confirmed the store will serve the classic wraps the chain is known for and will also offer vegan options.

Latest estimations from the company which looks after Taco Bell franchises, suggests there are 130 restaurants located in the UK.

"At Taco Bell, we’re world famous for our unique and craveable menu, flavour explosion and bold experiences from innovative new items to iconic classics," said Chet Patel, chief marketing officer of Taco Bell UK & Europe. "We’re excited to bring our unique brand culture and connect with the people of High Wycombe.”

Among the features at the new restaurant will be free Wi-Fi, power outlets and a large seating area.

Andrew Norton, centre director at Eden Shopping Centre, added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Taco Bell to Eden Shopping Centre. The addition of such a popular global brand brings even more variety to our dining options, and we’re sure it’ll be a big hit with shoppers looking for something fresh and flavour-packed. High Wycombe’s first Taco Bell is a fantastic addition to Eden, and we can’t wait for our community to enjoy it.”

Soul Food is the parent company running the new restaurant, and is in charge of over 300 Taco Bells, in three different countries.