Uber extends Local Cab service to Aylesbury

Uber has announced the launch of its Local Cab service in Aylesbury, enabling passengers in the town to book a trip with a local taxi company via the Uber app.

The launch follows a successful pilot of Local Cab in six towns and cities across the UK earlier this year, with Uber now extending the service to other areas of the country.

Anyone opening the Uber app in Aylesbury will be presented with the Local Cab option, which connects them with local taxi firm Jet Taxis.

An example image of how booking a 'Local Cab' will look for passengers within the Uber app

Residents and visitors to Aylesbury had not previously been able to book a journey via Uber, despite the app being opened almost 12,500 times per month.

In order to meet growing demand for trips and extend the use of its app beyond the 40 UK towns and cities in which it currently operates, Uber is looking to work with local operators.

Nomaan Hussain, owner of Jet Taxis, said: “We’re proud to bring Local Cab to the people of Aylesbury. This provides another way for customers to book with us – and for anyone visiting Aylesbury that already uses the Uber app, Local Cab will make it easy for them to book a ride with a local operator.”