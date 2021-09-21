Uber extends Local Cab service to Aylesbury
Passengers in town can now book a trip with a local operator via the Uber app
Uber has announced the launch of its Local Cab service in Aylesbury, enabling passengers in the town to book a trip with a local taxi company via the Uber app.
The launch follows a successful pilot of Local Cab in six towns and cities across the UK earlier this year, with Uber now extending the service to other areas of the country.
Anyone opening the Uber app in Aylesbury will be presented with the Local Cab option, which connects them with local taxi firm Jet Taxis.
Residents and visitors to Aylesbury had not previously been able to book a journey via Uber, despite the app being opened almost 12,500 times per month.
In order to meet growing demand for trips and extend the use of its app beyond the 40 UK towns and cities in which it currently operates, Uber is looking to work with local operators.
Nomaan Hussain, owner of Jet Taxis, said: “We’re proud to bring Local Cab to the people of Aylesbury. This provides another way for customers to book with us – and for anyone visiting Aylesbury that already uses the Uber app, Local Cab will make it easy for them to book a ride with a local operator.”
Ash Kebriti, UK general manager, Uber, said: “The Local Cab pilot has proved to be a success for local operators, riders and local economies. Local operators have seen increased demand for trips and are now actively recruiting new drivers, which is having a positive impact on the local economy. We are now excited to roll the product out to more towns and cities across the UK.”