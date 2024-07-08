Two award wins in a week for Bucks micro pig attraction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kew Little Pigs has been named among the top ten percent of days out in the world for the fourth year.

In a week which saw the farm get two awards in a row, Kew Little Pigs, which is based in Old Amersham, has been recognised in the Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2024, and the 2024/25 Prestige Awards for Pig Farm of the year for the third consecutive year.

The Travelers' Choice award honours businesses that consistently earn great reviews on the platform, based on genuine feedback from anyone in the community who has visited and left an authentic, first-hand review on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period.

Olivia Mikhail, who founded Kew Little Pigs in 2010, said: "We are so thrilled to be recognised with a Travellers' Choice Award for the fourth year in a row.

Kew Little Pigs has won two awards in one week - Animal News Agency

"We don't do this to get awards, but this is extra special because it is based on real reviews by people who have enjoyed their experience with us. We can't thank everyone who shared their views enough.

"At Kew Little Pigs we have a strong team spirit and we all pull together to make this what is it, I am so incredibly proud of our team for all that they achieve and continue to achieve."

“Congratulations to Kew Little Pigs on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2024,” said John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor.

“Travelers’ Choice honours businesses that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence.

"This means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took the time to go online and leave a great review about their experience. People rely on Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice seal to help them navigate the myriad of things to see, eat and do across the globe. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2024 and beyond.”

The news comes in the very same week that Kew Little Pigs was named Pig Farm of the Year in the South of England Prestige Awards for 2024/25.

These awards recognise business excellence in the South of England, and the team have been invited to collect their accolade at a glitzy reception.

Olivia added: "It really has been an amazing week, and we are so happy that our commitment to animal welfare, and sharing our love of all things pig has been recognised. Thank you so much to all of our supporters."