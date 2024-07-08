Tony Hadley joins 'save our pub' campaign in Aylesbury Vale village
The singer best known for fronting 80s mega group, Spandau Ballet, is supporting the Ashendon Community Pub Society Limited’s (ACPS) campaign to purchase a historic pub in the village.
Community members have banded together to explore financially viable ways of reopening the Hundred of Ashendon pub.
Believed to be roughly 300 years old, campaign members are looking to find people interested in purchasing shares to become a member of the community benefit society and a co-owner of the pub.
To raise awareness of the group’s efforts and community share offer, a special event was held in the village located between Thame and Aylesbury.
Villagers, and people from surrounding communities attended the event, alongside the 80s star who has promised to sing at the pub’s reopening night.
In April, amid stiff competition, the society was awarded Government Community Ownership Funding and Revenue Funding amounting to £300,000. But the group is looking to raise a further £300,000 over the next six weeks to be able to acquire, renovate, and reopen the pub. So far pledges amounting to £168,800 have been received.
A community benefit society is a legal organisation registered with the Financial Conduct Authority. Membership is structured on equality between members with the principle of one member, one vote. The society is welcoming anyone over the age of 18 to buy shares with a minimum investment of £100.
Jamieson, Chair of ACPS, said, “By becoming a co-owner, shareholders will save this historically significant pub from being lost forever. They help recreate a welcoming space for dining, socialising and community events, help maintain intervillage connectivity, and the residential desirability of the area. They may also potentially earn interest on their investment after 3 years, subject to surplus income and terms. We hope people will join us in making local history.”
Residents have until 4 August to contribute to the share offer. Keeping the pub open is of great importance to locals as it is located in a village without shops, cafés or schools. Other pubs in nearby villages have also permanently closed in recent years.