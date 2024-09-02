The Drey in Buckingham opens its doors with new office, warehouse and studio facilities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dancing Squirrel, one of the UK’s leading full-service creative agencies and innovators in creative events, proudly announces the grand opening of its new office, warehouse and studio facility, The Drey.

The inauguration was marked by a distinguished ceremony attended by clients, partners, local businesses and friends of the company with the ribbon-cutting performed by the newly elected Labour MP for Buckingham and Bletchley, Callum Anderson.

The event took place earlier this week, in the heart of Buckingham, where guests gathered to witness the official unveiling of The Drey.

The ceremony began with a warm welcome from Clay Robinson, Chief Operations Officer of Dancing Squirrel, who expressed his excitement and gratitude for this new chapter in the company’s journey.

Newley elected Labour MP Callum Anderson opening The Drey

In his keynote speech, Callum Anderson highlighted the importance of supporting local businesses and applauded Dancing Squirrel’s incredible growth, showcased by the crowd attending the opening.

The ribbon-cutting was celebrated with cheers and applause as Callum Anderson cut the ceremonial ribbon, officially opening The Drey.

The ceremony was further commemorated by the unveiling of a plaque inscribed with the MP’s name and date, marking a significant milestone for Dancing Squirrel.

In addition to the inauguration, the day also saw the recording of Dancing Squirrel’s first episode of “Mic Drop Moments” in their state-of-the-art podcast studio, featuring a special interview with Callum Anderson. This podcast series will offer insights into the world of event management and creative innovation.

The Drey Office Opening

The Drey has been designed to enhance creativity and collaboration while maintaining a strong focus on sustainability.

The new office includes an open-plan office space, a meeting room both formal and relaxed with beanbags and sofas, and a spacious training room for team meetings and speaker rehearsals, a trendy coffee bar and professional Podcast Studio available to be booked.