Thame woman launches new business venture serving Aylesbury and beyond

A woman from Thame has launched a new business venture serving pet owners in Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

Sam Heggie is swapping PR for purrs as she has started The Cat Butler Thame and Aylesbury.

The Cat Butler Thame, is a cat care service, where carers visit felines in the comfort of their own homes.

Sam Heggie founder of The Cat Butler Thame and Aylesbury

Sam’s business will be available to pet owners in Thame, Chinnor, Watlington, Aylesbury, Princes Risborough, and Stoke Mandeville.

Previously, Sam has worked in PR, catering for including The Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity, where she was Communications Manager for seven years, and then running her own PR business since 2016.

She is now turning her hand to cat sitting as a result of her love of cats, in particular older felines.

Sam adopted a 16-year-old short-haired domestic male cat, called Patch, from a Blue Cross rehoming centre in 2021 during the pandemic, bringing him home on her son’s birthday.

She said: “I’d been looking to do something different for a while having worked in PR for over 25 years, so started looking closer to home at what I enjoyed and could see myself doing in the future, so Patch (or the ‘old man’ as we call him at home), and my love of cats in general, came out on top.

“As an older cat, Patch doesn’t always play nicely with other cats so I couldn’t imagine him having to go off somewhere outside his home environment should we been going away on holiday.

"He’s much happier staying at home with all his familiar sights, smells, and sounds - and his creature comforts of course. It’s been an absolute joy caring for him and he has become a big part of our family.”

She added: “This really is the purr-fect option for many cats who are happiest at home, so whether you’re going on a summer holiday, a weekend break, or are working away, I can’t wait to provide my premium cat care service to all you cat-loving parents out there.”