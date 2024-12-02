Thame optician’s teams up with school pupils to bring festive cheer to the town

A Thame opticians is welcoming the festive season in with the help of young artists from a local primary school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An advent calendar frame is hanging in the window of the Specsavers store in High Street, displaying a different picture each day, drawn by pupils from John Hampden Primary School.

‘Christmas is a wonderful time to spread a bit of good cheer and that’s what we’re hoping to do during the run-up to the big day,’ says Neil Perry, store director at Specsavers Thame.

‘Our window looks really festive with the children’s advent drawings and helps us to build links with local schools and support the community at this special time of year.’