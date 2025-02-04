Successful year delivers record growth for ecommerce fulfilment provider

A Buckinghamshire ecommerce fulfilment specialist has experienced its most successful year in business after a raft of client wins.

e2b, which specialises in fulfilment for FMCG brands, grew 22 per cent in 2024 with new business wins driving its biggest peak season to date.

Adding well-known brands such as Gymkhana, Impossibrew, Knoops, MOJU and Curators to its portfolio helped the Aylesbury-based firm experience a record-breaking Black Friday and Christmas period.

The company’s six-figure investment in technology has aided the growth by maximising operational efficiencies, providing real-time data on brands’ inventory and stock levels.

e2b experienced an uplift of 32 per cent compared to its 2023 peak volume after completing more than 70,000 orders and picking more than 365,000 goods in Q4 alone.

The third party logistics, fulfilment and storage specialist also completed more than 50,000 kits on behalf of its clients.

Kitting involves co-packing or assembling multiple items into one, such as a selection box, advent calendar or hamper, prior to dispatch.

e2b has more than 40 years’ experience serving major FMCG brands and SMEs and offers a complete multi-channel fulfilment service from its sustainable A* rated 100,000 sq. ft warehouse in Aston Clinton.

John Ford, Commercial Director at e2b, said: “New business was a key driver of e2b’s growth in 2024, as we welcomed a wealth of exciting food and drink brands to our fulfilment services.

“We’ve made major investments in technology in recent years to ensure our operation is as efficient as possible; it enables us to provide real-time data so brands can access an accurate picture of peak season, from stock levels to dispatch times.

“We planned meticulously with the brands we worked with to ensure they were in the best possible position to attack peak season, supporting them through what can often be a tough period, and delivering an experience that was successful for all.

“We know that brands want an easy and effective way to allow them to grow and deliver high volumes at different seasonal peaks and by using technology and having a collaborative approach to account management, we have been able to deliver high quality and fast order dispatch across multiple customer accounts.

“Our investments in tech have ensured we are in the best place to deliver great solutions for our clients and work with them to exceed expectations during peak season.”

e2b is part of event, catering and brand logistics specialist Global Infusion Group. For more information, visit https://e2bfulfilment.com.