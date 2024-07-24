Sterling reviews secure two Caremark offices a Top 20 Home Care Provider Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Both Caremark Slough & South Buckinghamshire and Caremark Ashford & Shepway have recently been named top-rated providers in the annual Top 20 Home Care Provider Awards 2024. The prestigious ranking is bestowed on those that attain the highest score from service users, customers, family and friends on leading review website, homecare.co.uk.

Receiving a top 20 award for the South East England region indicates that both Caremark Ashford & Shepway and Caremark Slough provide an exceptional level of care, have high levels of customer satisfaction and engage positively with each respective community. Five other Caremark offices across the country have also been given awards.

Homecare.co.uk hosts reviews for a total of 12,747 providers across the UK and attracts over 3 million visits a year, which highlights the significance of this accomplishment for the Caremark offices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the achievement, James Edwards, Managing Director of Caremark Ashford & Shepway, said:

Caremark Slough & South Buckinghamshire team

“We are incredibly proud of our team members for their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional care. Both offices being recognised in the Top 20 Home Care Provider Awards for this region is a testament to everyone’s hard work and collective dedication to make a positive difference in the lives of the people we care for.”

Ranjit Dhillon, Managing Director of Caremark Slough & South Buckinghamshire, adds:

“For people searching for care for a loved one, Homecare.co.uk is a trusted platform. Users can share their experiences and rate the quality of care they receive, ensuring transparency and reliability in the rankings. Knowing these accolades are a direct result of what people think of us make the awards particularly meaningful to us all. The compassion shown daily by the staff at both of these offices has been recognised by our customers and their families and it’s incredibly humbling that our local communities are in turn showing us support with reviews that acknowledge how we strive to improve lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad