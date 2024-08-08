Sri Lankan restaurant coming to Aylesbury town centre
Signage has gone been placed on 39 Buckingham Street advertising the future opening of the Honey Moon.
This new venture will be ran by the same group behind a restaurant of the same name operating in Hounslow.
On its website, Honey Moon says it will serve a mix of South Indian and Sri Lankan cuisine, as well as offering vegan options.
Management are hoping to create a casual dining atmosphere for people eating out at lunch and in the evening.
Once up and running the menu will contain dosas and a variety of curries. Also, a company spokesperson has said the business specialises in producing signature biryani or vada dishes. Guests can also purchase traditional desserts.
An opening date has not been set for the new restaurant but staff at the Hounslow venue said they expect it to open in around two months time.
Honey Moon is taking over the unit that was until recently home to a Prezzo restaurant in the town centre.
Aylesbury’s venue is set to offer a similar service to the franchise’s other UK store which serves Sri Lankan and South Indian dishes as well. Also, the London diner has a cocktail bar that also serves premium liquor. A spokesperson for the company says of the Hounslow outlet: “We have been spicing curries and serving naan breads for years so we have to admit we are the experts of South Indian and Sri Lankan cuisine.”
Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article stated that the Honey Moon store in Aylesbury would be a Turkish restaurant, as this is what was stated on the company’s website.
A representative of the company contacted The Bucks Herald stating the Honey Moon in Aylesbury would be Sri Lankan restaurant, and Honey Moon’s official website has since been updated to reflect this.