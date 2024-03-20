Sport centre near Thame receives share of £3m funding for green energy revamp

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A sports centre near Thame is set for a significant upgrade as £3 million funding has been secured to improve the site and another nearby venue.

Park Sports Centre in Wheatley and Didcot Wave Leisure Centre have received £3 million earmarked for greener energy measures.

South Oxfordshire District Council secured funding from the Government for the upgrades. Plans are in place for both council-owned centres to receive solar panels and air source heat pumps to replace end of life gas-fired boilers.

The sports centre is by Wheatley Park School

Out of the major kitty, £1,490,475 came from the central Government, while the rest has been raised by South Oxfordshire District Council and Oxfordshire County Council – which has a joint use agreement at Parks Sports Centre.

Work at the sports sites is due to be completed by the spring of 2026.

Estimations from the district council suggest the sustainable changes will save over 200 tonnes in carbon emissions each year as so much of the energy needed to run the leisure centres. The council claims this represents 6.9 per cent of its annual emissions.

Councillor Freddie Van Mierlo, said: “This is great news for our communities. Leisure centres are energy hungry and a major source of the council’s carbon emissions. This investment is therefore a double win – we are both safeguarding the environment and protecting consumers’ and taxpayers’ wallets.”

Salix Finance is overseeing the project on behalf of the Government.

Councillor Maggie Filipova-Rivers, added: “This is such good news for the centres and the people who use them. The energy bills are expected to reduce as a result of this decarbonisation programme, which means the leisure centres are sustainable both economically and from a climate point of view.”

Salix director Ian Rodger concluded: “It is very clear that we face huge net zero challenges, and we have no time to waste in addressing our carbon footprint.

“At Salix, we’re delighted to be able to work with South Oxfordshire District Council on improving the energy efficiency of such vital community buildings. These leisure centres are a true hub of activity for local people.