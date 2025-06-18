Six major projects set to transform Aylesbury by 2026

Over the next 18 months, other substantial projects are expected to be operational.

A long-awaited link road is due to be launched and will hopefully ease the endless traffic distress which impacts rush hour journeys.

Aylesbury’s new pavilion quarter is scheduled to be up-and-running by the end of next year. The divisive scheme which aims to make the town more appealing has garnered much intrigue and criticism.

Our list of six does not include some other large scale projects which should be completed in the coming years. Aylesbury Woodlands, an ambitious housing scheme that includes plans for upwards of 1,100 homes, a new hotel, and primary school will not be operational by 2026.

The scheme, which could see a new ‘sports village’ built in the Aylesbury Vale area is earmarked for land east of Aylesbury. It would be near to the ongoing Hampden Fields project, Aston Clinton, and the large Arla Dairy site.

A scheme, which the council hopes to complete on a similar timeline to the new mega housing site, is the Eastern Link Road South (ELRS); it will connect with the Eastern Link Road North and the A41 Aston Clinton Road. That is another project likely to be completed past our 2026 cut off date.

Another major project that will finish after 2027 is the planned transformation of the RAF Halton base into housing after the military group leaves the site in 2027.

Aylesbury and the villages and towns near to the area are likely to be subject to a series of housing developments in the coming years.

The area is still subject to the ambitious Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan to construct over 33,000 homes between 2012 and 2033.

There is also an expectation locally that a village or town in north Buckinghamshire may be selected for the Government’s new towns scheme. This will see areas transformed into new communities consisting of at least 10,000 homes.

Here are six projects that are likely to impact the lives of people living in the region:

1 . Aylesbury's Pavilion Quarter The latest artist's impression of Aylesbury's Pavilion Quarter. The divisive project is underway following the demolition of the former Gala Bingo building in Aylesbury's High Street. The new quarter next to the Exchange is still being finalised. But a new space for businesses and entertainment acts is expected to be open to the public in 2026. Photo: Bucks Council Photo Sales

2 . South East Aylesbury Link Road (SEALR) Here is an early diagram outlining where the vital Aylesbury link road would be constructed in Aylesbury. The traffic-easing project is due to be completed in 2026. It involves the construction of a new 1.1-mile dual carriageway and three associated roundabouts in Aylesbury. The project will create a new link between the A413 Wendover Road and the B4443 Lower Road. Photo: Bucks Council Photo Sales

3 . New town centre apartment complex An artist's impression of what the new apartment block could look like. Bucks Council hopes to transform a disused old council building in Market Square. An apartment block consisting of 46 flats is expected to be ready by the end of 2026. Photo: Bucks Council Photo Sales