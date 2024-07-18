Bucks Council pushes forward with plans for 1,000 home housing development at RAF Halton base

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bucks Council decision-makers have agreed on a detailed plan for a new housing development at a current Aylesbury Vale RAF base.

Cabinet members in the authority have agreed a Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) outlining how the RAF Halton base can become a 1,000 home development.

In January 2024, Bucks Council announced plans to turn the large military base into a housing project after it is vacated in 2027.

Following a consultation period the council has announced today (18 July), that a detailed strategy for the housebuilding project near Wendover has been agreed.

One of the buildings at the RAF Halton base

Councillor Peter Strachan said: "The closure of RAF Halton offers an excellent opportunity for the development of a high-quality residential neighbourhood with associated infrastructure, services and facilities including a new local centre, a primary school, and enhanced green spaces.

“With at least 1,000 dwellings on the site (with a minimum of 250 of these being affordable housing), this will make a much-needed contribution to meeting the housing needs of Buckinghamshire residents via predominantly brownfield redevelopment whilst protecting other areas of Buckinghamshire from development.

“Our detailed Supplementary Planning Document outlines the expectations and prerequisites for this project, ensuring that the new neighbourhood aligns with the desires and needs of both incoming residents and existing locals.”

This major undertaking would represent one of the biggest projects included in the council’s long-term housing strategy for Aylesbury. It is still using the the Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan 2011-2031 (VALP), which was adopted in 2021.

The authority is looking to build over 30,000 homes during the 20-year period, in Aylesbury and surrounding villages.

When the council revealed its plans for the sites in January, it said it wanted to build a new community centre and restore surrounding woodland. As part of the project, the authority is looking to improve the pedestrian and cycling routes to connect with nearby Wendover and Aylesbury.

By 2033, the council hopes to open ‘Halton Woods’ without disrupting the heritage surrounding area and its recent history as an RAF base. The council says this will be done by creating a new parade ground park and a heritage trail that is open to visitors.

Council members have three days to call-in the new document for further scrutiny.